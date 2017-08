June 1(Reuters) - GOINGPUBLIC MEDIA AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY PRELIM FY SALES ROSE FROM EUR 2.77 MILLION TO EUR 2.82 MILLION (+ 1.9%), WHILE PRELIM NET PROFIT FOR THE YEAR ROSE FROM EUR 124 THOUSAND TO EUR 570 THOUSAND

* ON EBITDA BASIS, EARNINGS AMOUNTED TO EUR 668 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 234 THOUSAND)

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF 45 CENTS PER SHARE(PREVIOUS YEAR: 15 CENTS PER SHARE)

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)