June 1 (Reuters) - REDITUS SOCIEDADE GESTODA DE PARTICIPACOES SOCIAIS SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 109,356 EUROS VS 197,207 EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE 10.2 MILLION EUROS VS 12.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 1.3 MILLION EUROS VS 2.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS INTERNATIONAL SALES REPRESENT 37 PCT OF Q1 REVENUE

Source text: bit.ly/2rHaRFd

