June 1 (Reuters) - TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY DECIDED TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS IN TURKISH LIRA UP TO 5 BILLION LIRA

* DEBT INSTRUMENTS TO BE ISSUED DOMESTICALLY,IN BATCHES, WITH VARIOUS TERMS, YIELDS AND AMOUNTS FOR QUALIFIED INVESTORS ONLY

