June 1 (Reuters) - Wellness Holding Srl:

* Said on Wednesday that it has launched the placement of maximum 16.0 million ordinary shares of Technogym SpA, equal to 8 pct of the share capital of the Company, through an accelerated bookbuilding process addressed to qualified investors in Italy and foreign institutional investors

