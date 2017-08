June 1 (Reuters) - SOFTRONIC AB:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT KOMMUNAL CHOSE SOFTRONIC AS MAIN SUPPLIER OF IT SERVICES

* KOMMUNAL AND SOFTRONIC INTEND TO SIGN A 3-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH THE OPTION OF RENEWAL FOR 2 YEARS CONSISTING OF SERVICES WITH AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF ABOUT SEK 80 MLN

