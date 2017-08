June 1 (Reuters) - THE LEXINGTON COMPANY AB (PUBL) :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY DECIDED ON RIGHTS ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 19.6 MILLION

* RIGHTS ISSUE COSISTS OF UP TO 1,086,666 SHARES

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS SEK 18 PER SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM JUNE 15 TO JUNE 29

