June 1 (Reuters) - INNOVATIVE COMMERCE AS:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT SIGNED TWO 8-YEAR CONTRACTS FOR ADVISORY SERVICES FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS

* MONTHLY INCOME FROM ABOVE MENTIONED DEALS TOTALS 11,130 ZLOTYS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)