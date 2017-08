June 1 (Reuters) - EASTSIDECAPITAL SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDER, WESTSIDECAPITAL SP. Z O.O., LOWERED ITS STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 49.70 PERCENT FROM 57.92 PERCENT, FOLLOWING CAPITAL INCREASE OF THE COMPANY

