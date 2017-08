June 2 (Reuters) - CARNEGIE INVESTMENT BANK AB:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT CARNEGIE INVESTMENT BANK AB (CARNEGIE) HAS BEEN RETAINED TO EXPLORE THE OPPORTUNITY TO SELL SHARES IN GHP SPECIALTY CARE AB

* THE SHARES ARE OWNED BY ANNEDALSKLINIKEN AB

* THE PRICE PER SHARE IN THE PLACING WILL BE DETERMINED THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS

* CARNEGIE ACTS AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER

