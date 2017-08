BRIEF-Detsky Mir, Europlan included to MICEX and RTS indices as of June 16

June 2 (Reuters) - MOSCOW EXCHANGE:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS REVISED THE CONSTITUENT LISTS OF THE MOSCOW EXCHANGE INDICES AS WELL AS FREE FLOATS EFFECTIVE FROM JUNE 16

* EUROPLAN AND DETSKY MIR ORDS WILL BE ADDED TO THE MICEX INDEX AND THE RTS INDEX, WHILE ROSTELECOM AND MECHEL PREFS WILL BE REMOVED

* INTER RAO ORDS WILL BE ADDED TO THE BLUE CHIP INDEX, WHILE TRANSNEFT PREFS WILL BE REMOVED

* DETSKY MIR, TGC-14, SOUTHERN URALS NICKEL PLANT ORDS AND DR OF LENTA LTD. WILL BE ADDED TO THE BROAD MARKET INDEX, WHILE NIZHNEKAMSKNEFTEKHIM, NGP AND TATTELECOM ORDS WILL BE REMOVED

* TGC-14, SOUTHERN URALS NICKEL PLANT ORDS, MECHEL, ROSTELECOM PREFS AND DR OF LENTA LTD. WILL BE ADDED TO THE SECOND-TIER INDEX, WHILE EUROPLAN, NIZHNEKAMSKNEFTEKHIM, NGP, TATTELECOM ORDS WILL BE REMOVED

Source text - bit.ly/2rLiH0D

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)