* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS MANAGEMENT BOARD HAS RECOMMENDED THAT THE SHAREHOLDERS DISCONTINUE THE DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR 2016 AND TRANSFER THE BANK'S NET PROFIT FOR 2016 OF 632.1 MILLION ZLOTYS ALL IN RESERVE CAPITAL

* THE AGM WILL BE HELD ON JUNE 29

