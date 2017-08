BRIEF-PLAYWAY signs annex to investment agreement on Movie Games

June 2 (Reuters) - PLAYWAY SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ANNEX HAD BEEN SIGNED TO INVESTMENT AGREEMENT OF DEC. 9, 2016 BY PLAYWAY, ALEKSY UCHANSKI, INCOME CAPITAL SP. Z O.O. AND JAKUB TRZEBINSKI (SHAREHOLDERS)

* UNDER TERMS OF ANNEX, SHAREHOLDERS UNDERTOOK TO CAPITALIZE MOVIE GAMES SA BY INCREASING ITS SHARE CAPITAL BY 400,000 ZLOTYS

* EACH SHAREHOLDER WILL RECEIVE NEWLY ISSUED SHARES IN MOVIE GAMES PROPORTIONALLY TO SHARES CURRENTLY HELD

