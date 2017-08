June 2 (Reuters) - REGNON SA

* WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) ON THURSDAY RESOLVED TO SUSPEND TRADING IN SHARES OF REGNON SA FOLLOWING REQUEST SUBMITTED BY POLISH FINANCIAL AUTHORITY (KNF)

* REGNON IS UNDER RESTRUCTURING PROCESS

