BRIEF-Wiit lists on AIM Italia, to start trading as of June 5

June 2 (Reuters) - WIIT SPA IPO-WIIT.MI:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT WAS ADMITTED TO TRADING ON THE ITALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE ON AIM ITALIA

* WIIT IS A PROVIDER OF CLOUD COMPUTING SERVICES

* ADMISSION FOLLOWED THE INSTITUTIONAL PLACEMENT OF 617,200 ORDINARY SHARES PLUS 92,560 ORDINARY SHARES FROM THE EXERCIZE OF THE OVER ALLOTMENT OPTION PROVIDED BY WIIT FIN SRL

* THE INSTITUTIONAL PLACEMENT WAS RESERVED TO ITALIAN QUALIFIED AND FOREIGN INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* 330,010 PLACEMENT SHARES COME FROM A CAPITAL INCREASE WHILE THE REMAINING 287,190 SHARES WERE SOLD BY ORIZZONTE SGR SPA

* PRICE PER SHARE OFFERED WAS EQUAL TO 45.00 EUROS

* FIRST DAY OF TRADING TO BE JUNE 5

Source text: reut.rs/2rLYg3X

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)