June 2 (Reuters) - COMP SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS MANAGEMENT RESOLVED TO SET A BOND ISSUE PROGRAMME FOR UP TO 100.0 MILLION ZLOTYS

* BONDS UNDER THE PROGRAMME TO BE ISSUED IN ONE OR MORE SERIES VIA PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION

* THE DECISION COMPLIES WITH THE COMPANY'S STRATEGY OF DIVERSIFICATION OF CAPITAL SOURCES

* THE SUPERVISORY BOARD ACCEPTED THE RESOLUTION ON JUNE 1

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)