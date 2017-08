June 2 (Reuters) - MARVIPOL SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT WAS CONSIDERING ISSUE OF UNSECURED BONDS WITH TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 100 MILLION ZLOTYS OR ITS EQUIVALENT IN EUROS

* BONDS WOULD HAVE MATURITY OF UP TO 4 YEARS FROM ISSUE DATE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)