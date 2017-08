June 2 (Reuters) - IDL BIOTECH AB:

* SAYS ITS INDONESIAN DISTRIBUTOR OF PRODUCT TUBEX TF, PT PACIFIC BIOTEKINDO INTRALAB, SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH PT IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INDONESIA

* PT IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS TAKES OVER DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS ON INDONESIAN MARKET FROM PT PACIFIC BIOTEKINDO

* AS A CONSEQUENCE, IDL BIOTECH SIGNED A LONG-TERM DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH PT IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INDONESIA

Source text: bit.ly/2rsf3pm

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)