June 2(Reuters) - UMIDA GROUP AB (PUBL) (FORMERLY: CEFOUR WINE & BEVERAGE PARTIHANDEL PUBL AB):

* SAYS HAS WON ANOTHER PROCUREMENT AT SYSTEMBOLAGET FOR THE WINTER SALES PERIOD

* THE NEW MIXED PRESSURE / RTD PRODUCT WILL BE SOLD FROM DECEMBER 2017 IN SYSTEMBOLAG STORES WITH 95 PERCENT MARKET COVERAGE

* OFFER IS ESTIMATED TO CONTRIBUTE ABOUT SEK 3.3 MLN IN NET SALES ACCORDING TO THE SPECIFIED PROCUREMENT VOLUME

