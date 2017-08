BRIEF-WSE introduces quarterly correction of index portfolios

June 2 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* RESOLVED ON THURSDAY TO PERFORM QUARTERLY CORRECTION OF INDEX PORTFOLIOS WIG20, WIG20TR, MWIG40, SWIG80, WIG30 AND WIG30TR AS OF END OF TRADING DAY OF JUNE 16

* AFTER CORRECTION INDEX PORTFOLIOS WIG20, WIG20TR, WIG30 AND WIG30TR TO REMAIN UNCHANGED

* PKN ORLEN SA IN WIG20 AND WIG20TR TO BE REDUCED TO 15 PCT

* PKN ORLEN, PKO BP SA AND PZU SA IN WIG30 AND WIG30TR TO BE REDUCED TO 10 PCT EACH

* ALUMETAL SA TO LEAVE INDEX MWIG40 AND DINO POLSKA SA IPO-DIN.WA TO JOIN MWIG40

* ALUMETAL TO JOIN INDEX SWIG80 AND CAPITAL PARK SA AND JW CONSTRUCTION HOLDING SA TO LEAVE SWIG80

Source text: bit.ly/2s1jR84

Further company coverage:,,,,, (Gdynia Newsroom)