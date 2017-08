June 5 (Reuters) - OPTION NV:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY THAT UPON REQUEST OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, MR JAN CALLEWAERT ACCEPTED TO END HIS MANDATE AS INTERIM CEO OF THE COMPANY EFFECTIVE 31 MAY 2017

* THE DAILY MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY WILL TRANSFER TO THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, CHAIRED BY MR ERIC VAN ZELE, OPERATING UNDER THE GENERAL SUPERVISION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

