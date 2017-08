June 5 (Reuters) - HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERTAINMENT AG :

* SAID ON FRIDAY WITHIN THE SCOPE OF THE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OFFER, 4,387,327 NEW BEARER SHARES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 9.00, CORRESPONDING TO 84.41% OF THE TOTAL OFFERED 5,197,500 NEW HLEE SHARES WILL BE RECEIVED OR ALLOCATED

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)