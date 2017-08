June 5 (Reuters) - ELISA OYJ:

* SAID ON FRIDAY SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT WITH THE CITY OF TAMPERE TO JOIN THE SMART TAMPERE PROGRAMME, WHICH WILL SEE ELISA TAKING PART IN DEVELOPING A SMART ECOSYSTEM FOR THE CITY OF TAMPERE

* IN THE FIRST PHASE, ELISA WILL BUILD MODERN FIBRE AND MOBILE NETWORKS IN TAMPERE

Source text: bit.ly/2rILPot

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)