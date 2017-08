June 5 (Reuters) - NEPTIS SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH MOTO-PROFIL SP. Z O.O.

* THE AGREEMENT IS AIMED AT MARKETING COOPERATION TO BUILD BENEFITS OFFER FOR COMMON CUSTOMERS AND PROMOTE THE YANOSIK AND PROFI AUTO BRANDS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)