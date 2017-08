June 5 (Reuters) - Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (ALTUS TFI):

* SAID ON FRIDAY ITS MANAGEMENT BOARD WILL RECOMMEND TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS A FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 1.50 ZLOTYS/SHARE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT CAN AMOUNT TO 68.3 MILLION ZLOTYS, 87.15 PCT OF FY 2016 NET PROFIT

* THE RECORD DATE IS JULY 12

