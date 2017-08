June 5 (Reuters) - PROCHNIK SA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY MAY 2017 TURNOVER OF 6.4 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 12 PCT YEAR ON YEAR

* MAY 2017 GROSS MARGIN AT 53.21 PCT (DOWN FROM 54 PCT YEAR ON YEAR)

