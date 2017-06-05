FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Some Egyptian banks halt dealings with Qatari banks after rupture - bankers
June 5, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 2 months ago

RPT-Some Egyptian banks halt dealings with Qatari banks after rupture - bankers

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

CAIRO, June 5 (Reuters) - Some Egyptian banks have halted dealings with Qatari banks, four Cairo-based bankers said, hours after Cairo announced on Monday that it had cut ties with Qatar.

Egypt's action was coordinated with similar moves by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, all of which accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and destabilising the region.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; additional reporting by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Giles Elgood and Raissa Kasolowsky

