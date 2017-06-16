June 16 H-FARM SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT THE PERIOD OF PARTIAL VOLUNTARY REPURCHASE OFFER LAUNCHED BY THE COMPANY FOR UP TO 2.5 MILLION OF ITS OWN SHARES HAS ENDED

* ACCORDING TO THE PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF THE OFFER, THERE HAVE BEEN TENDERED 7.0 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF H-FARM, REPRESENTING 285.511 PCT OF THE H-FARM SHARES LAUNCHED IN THE BUYBACK AND 7.998 PCT OF THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL, FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF 6.1 MILLION EUROS

* GIVEN THE PROVISIONAL RESULTS OF THE TENDER OFFER, THE PROVISIONAL PARTITION COEFFICIENT IS 35.025 PCT

Source text: reut.rs/2tuum0K

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)