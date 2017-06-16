UPDATE 4-'A' shares get MSCI nod in landmark moment for China's markets
* Investors hail "historic" decision after 3 years of rejection
June 16 H-FARM SPA:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT THE PERIOD OF PARTIAL VOLUNTARY REPURCHASE OFFER LAUNCHED BY THE COMPANY FOR UP TO 2.5 MILLION OF ITS OWN SHARES HAS ENDED
* ACCORDING TO THE PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF THE OFFER, THERE HAVE BEEN TENDERED 7.0 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF H-FARM, REPRESENTING 285.511 PCT OF THE H-FARM SHARES LAUNCHED IN THE BUYBACK AND 7.998 PCT OF THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL, FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF 6.1 MILLION EUROS
* GIVEN THE PROVISIONAL RESULTS OF THE TENDER OFFER, THE PROVISIONAL PARTITION COEFFICIENT IS 35.025 PCT
Source text: reut.rs/2tuum0K
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ROME, June 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Thousands of Syrian refugees in Jordan's Azraq camp don't pay for their food with cash but by a scan of their eyes.