BRIEF-Homeservices of America says president Robert Moline retiring
* Says Robert (Bob) Moline, president of Homeservices and ceo of its real estate brokerage division is retiring
June 19 PYROLYX AG:
* ANNOUNCED ON SATURDAY THE SUCCESSFUL CONCLUSION OF A $30 MILLION DEBT FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH THE INVESTMENT BANK PIPER JAFFRAY & CO. (USA)
* FINANCING FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE FIRST PRODUCTION PLANT IN INDIANA, USA, CARRIES INTEREST OF 7.25% P.A. AND HAS A TERM UNTIL DECEMBER 2028
* On June 19, appointed Julie N. Shamburger to serve as Senior Executive Vice President and CFO - sec filing