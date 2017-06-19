BRIEF-Precise Biometrics sells mobile smart card solutions unit
* sells Mobile Smart Card Solutions business to German IDENTOS
June 19 MACROLOGIC SA:
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ESALIENS PARASOL FUNDUSZ INWESTYCYJNY OTWARTY SOLD ITS ENTIRE 7.81 PERCENT STAKE IN COMPANY IN TENDER OFFER FOR MACROLOGIC SHARES ANNOUNCED BY ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
JERUSALEM, June 21 Intel Corp. has joined Team8, an Israeli creator of cybersecurity start-ups, as a strategic partner and will help with the formation of companies that address the largest cybersecurity problems, Team8 said on Wednesday.