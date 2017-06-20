UPDATE 5-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 20 SWISSMED CENTRUM ZDROWIA SA:
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q4 2016/17 REVENUE WAS 10.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 9.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Q4 2016/17 NET LOSS WAS 694,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 642,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 23 Anthem Inc, the largest U.S. health insurance company, has agreed to settle litigation over hacking in 2015 that compromised about 79 million people's personal information for $115 million, which lawyers said would be the largest settlement ever for a data breach.