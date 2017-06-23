BRIEF-No job layoffs happening at India's Infosys - CEO Sikka
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
June 23 FONET BILGI TEKNOLOJILERI:
* SAID ON THURSDAY SIGNED CONTRACT WITH GENERAL SECRETARIAT OF ESKISEHIR PROVINCE PUBLIC HOSPITALS ASSOCIATION FOR 1.9 MLN LIRA
* THE AGREEMENT IS FOR HOSPITAL INFORMATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM AND COVERS 18 MONTHS
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace