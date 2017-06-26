BRIEF-Tech-bank Food unit to fully buy meat product company for 29 mln yuan
* Says its food subsidiary signs contract to fully acquire a Jiangsu-based meat product company for 29 million yuan
June 26 STAR FITNESS SA:
* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT Q1 2017 (Q5 OF PROLONGED FISCAL YEAR) REVENUE WAS 454,987 ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 2017 OPERATING LOSS WAS 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 2017 NET LOSS WAS 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its food subsidiary signs contract to fully acquire a Jiangsu-based meat product company for 29 million yuan
FRANKFURT, June 26 German truck and trailer parts maker Jost plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange in the second half of 2017, the group said on Monday.