BRIEF-Advanced Braking Technology updates on FY17 forecast
* Asx alert-market update - record trading revenue forecast for FY17-ABV.AX
June 26 Futebol Clube do Porto SAD:
* SAID ON SATURDAY, SINGED A COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ROYAL ANTWERP FC FOR THREE YEARS
* CLUBS WILL EXCHANGE KNOW-HOW AND WORK ON DEVELOPMENT OF YOUNG PLAYERS
* THE AGREEMENT FORESEES PRIVATE GAMES BETWEEN THE TWO CLUBS
Source text: bit.ly/2rS5PCf
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Asx alert-market update - record trading revenue forecast for FY17-ABV.AX
* Says its food subsidiary signs contract to fully acquire a Jiangsu-based meat product company for 29 million yuan