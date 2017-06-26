CORRECTED-German truck parts maker Jost plans Frankfurt listing in H2
FRANKFURT, June 26 German truck and trailer parts maker Jost plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange in the second half of 2017, the group said on Monday.
June 26 Graines Voltz SA:
* SAID ON SATURDAY ITS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING ON SEPT. 30, 2016 WAS 83.6 MLN EUROS COMPARED WITH 83.5 MLN EUROS A YEAR AGO
* Says it plans to sell 35,000 shares of its common stock to THAI HACHIBAN CO.,LTD. via private placement on July 13, at the price of 3,210 yen per share (112.4 million yen in total)