June 26 TOYA SA

* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDER, REPRESENTING 18.86 PERCENT OF VOTES, PROPOSED 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.37 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* PROPOSAL TO BE VOTED ON AGM ON JUNE 29

* ON MAY 22 MANAGEMENT PROPOSED TO ALLOCATE 2016 PROFIT TO RESERVE CAPITAL TO FINANCE SHARE BUYBACK

