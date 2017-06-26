BRIEF-Itochu plans to cut holdings in Shandong Longda Meat Foodstuff
* Says major shareholder Itochu (China) Holdings Co Ltd plans to unload up to 3.0 percent stake in the company within six months since July 18
June 26 HARPER HYGIENIC SA
* SIA ICOTTON ACQUIRED UNDER TENDER OFFER 3,852,200 SHARES OF HARPER HYGIENIC, INFORMED INTERMEDIARY DM MBANK ON FRIDAY
* SIA ICOTTON ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR HARPER HYGIENIC SHARES IN MAY
* Lowe's completes acquisition of Maintenance Supply Headquarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: