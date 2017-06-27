BRIEF-UK's Ofcom publishes proposals for regulating 'mobile call termination' market
* Has today published a consultation on proposals for regulating wholesale 'mobile call termination' market for period 1 April 2018 - 31 March 2021
June 27 WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT RESOLVED TO RESUME TRADING OF MEDIATEL SA SHARES AS OF JUNE 27
Source text - bit.ly/2tQOMCe
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has today published a consultation on proposals for regulating wholesale 'mobile call termination' market for period 1 April 2018 - 31 March 2021
JOHANNESBURG, June 27 South African telecommunications firm Blue Label Telecoms said on Tuesday it would buy a mobile device supplier for 1.9 billion rand ($148 million) to expand its existing business in that field.