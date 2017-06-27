Russia's Evraz says hit by cyber attack - RIA
MOSCOW, June 27 Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Tuesday that its information systems had been hit by a cyber attack, RIA news agency reported, citing a Evraz representative.
June 27 SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA:
* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY THAT DASSAULT AVIATION HAS SELECTED CO AND ITS UNIT CIMPA TO IMPLEMENT ITS RAFALE MAINTENANCE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
KIEV, June 27 Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko said on Tuesday that the government's computer network was down, and posted a picture on Twitter of a computer screen showing an error message.