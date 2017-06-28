BRIEF- JapanBridge (Ireland) to cut voting power in Solasia Pharma KK to 7.9 pct
* Says its second biggest shareholder JapanBridge (Ireland) Limited will cut voting power in the company to 7.9 percent from 24 percent
June 28 1NKEMIA IUCT GROUP SA:
* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAS GOT PATENT IN ISRAEL AND HONG KONG FOR MANUFACTURING PROCESS OF GLYCEROL-BASED BIOFUEL, VALID UNTIL 2033
AMSTERDAM, June 28 Dutch healthcare company Philips has agreed to buy U.S.-based Spectranetics Corp , a maker of devices to treat heart disease, for 1.9 billion euros ($2.16 billion) including debt, as it expands its image-guided therapy business.