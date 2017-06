June 28FORTHNET S.A.:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY, ON JUNE 29, THE COMPANY’S 25.791 NEW COMMON SHARES, OF NOMINAL VALUE EUR 0.30 EACH WILL BE ADMITTED FOR TRADING IN THE ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE

* THE NEW SHARE HAVE RESULTED FROM THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE BY 7.737.30 FURTHER TO THE CONVERSION OF 25.791 CONVERTIBLE BONDS OF NOMINAL VALUE EUR 0.30 EACH WITH CONVERSION PRICE 0.30 € PER BOND TO 25,791 COMMON SHARES

* THE EXISTING CONVERTIBLE BOND ISSUED BY THE COMPANY OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE EUR 70.1 MLN ON 11.10.2016

* THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL AMOUNTS TO EUR 33.0 MLN AND IS DIVIDED TO 110.1 MLN COMMON SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE EUR 0.30 EACH

* FURTHER TO THE ABOVE CONVERSION THE REMAINING CBL BONDS AMOUNT TO 233.723.142

