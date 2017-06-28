UPDATE 1-Cyber attack hits BNP Paribas arm
* BNP Paribas one of first big European banks known to be affected
June 28 BANKIA SA:
* SAYS SELLS PORTFOLIO OF NON-PERFORMING LOANS (NPL) WITH NO MORTGAGE GUARANTEE WORTH 100 MILLION EUROS TO EOS SPAIN
* SAYS OPERATION REDUCES NPL BALANCE BY 79 MILLION EUROS
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BNP Paribas one of first big European banks known to be affected
* Terminates joint venture agreement entered into between Magnum.Com a wholly-owned subsidiary of MPHB Capital and Orion Vibrant Sdn