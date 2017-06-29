BRIEF-Surfstitch Group updates on Gadens class action
* Gadens claim would cover same factual allegations and potential class members as class action proceedings currently on foot in supreme court
June 29 CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES SA:
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT WITHDREW FROM DECISION OF BUYING IMAGINE THE FUTURE
* TO CONTINUE COOPERATION WITH IMAGINE THE FUTURE ON A BUSINESS LEVEL
* INFORMED ABOUT PLANS OF ACQUIRING IMAGINE THE FUTURE ON DEC. 20
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gadens claim would cover same factual allegations and potential class members as class action proceedings currently on foot in supreme court
BRUSSELS, June 28 (BRUSSELS) - Google's clash with EU antitrust enforcers has echoes of Microsoft's decade-long regulatory battle, a legacy that parent company Alphabet should bear in mind as it considers challenging the Commission, lawyers and fund managers said.