BRIEF-Taishin Financial Holding unit revises record date for merger with Ta Chong Securities
* Says its subsidiary Taishin Securities will merge with Ta Chong Securities with merger record date of Aug. 28 instead of July 31 announced previously
June 30 ABS INVESTMENT SA:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL ABOUT INCREASING FY 2016 DIVIDEND DID NOT GO THROUGH
* SHAREHOLDER PROPOSED DIVIDEND HIGHER BY 0.06 ZLOTY PER SHARE THAN THE RECOMMENDATION OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD
* ON JUNE 28 SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED TO PAY 0.04 ZLOTY PER SHARE, AS THE MANAGEMENT BOARD PROPOSED
SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON:,
FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its subsidiary Taishin Securities will merge with Ta Chong Securities with merger record date of Aug. 28 instead of July 31 announced previously
June 30 Indian shares erased early losses and ended higher on Friday as some consumer goods firms expected to benefit from the launch of a unified goods and services tax gained, offsetting declines in sectors such as autos that would be hit.