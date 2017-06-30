BRIEF-Australian Govt Takeovers Panel updates on affairs of Molopo Energy
* Made declaration of unacceptable circumstances in relation to applications by Keybridge Capital & Molopo Energy
June 30 APN PROMISE SA:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT SIGNED WITH BANK POLSKA KASA OPIEKI SA DEAL FOR DELIVERY OF MICROSOFT PRODUCTS
* THE DEAL IS WORTH 11.9 MILLION EUROS NET AND HAS BEEN SIGNED FOR 3 YEARS
SHANGHAI, June 30 China stocks gains for a second straight week, as MSCI's decision to include mainland shares in a key index fuelled a buying spree for blue-chips, even as concerns lingered over a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.