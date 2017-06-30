UPDATE 3-Russia's Polyus returns to London, UK investors take half of share offer
* Bankers see chance of further Russian deals in 2017 (Adds fund manager comments)
June 30 JR HOLDING SA:
* DECIDES TO INCREASE ITS SHARE CAPITAL BY AMOUNT OF 462,840 ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF 4.6 MLN SERIES E SHARES WITH ISSUE PRICE OF 1.02 ZLOTY/SHR
* SERIES E SHARES TO BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION TO LEGAL ENTITY WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS
* SERIES E SHARES TO BE COVERED ONLY BY CASH CONTRIBUTIONS
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bankers see chance of further Russian deals in 2017 (Adds fund manager comments)
June 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's asset management arm has sold at least $300 million of the Venezuelan bonds it acquired in a purchase in May, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.