COPENHAGEN, June 30 Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk expects client-facing operations to return to normal by Monday and is resuming container deliveries at its major ports following a cyber attack on Tuesday.

'We expect that by Monday we'll be back to something that looks a lot more like a normalised state of business again,' Vincent Clerc, chief commercial officer at the company's shipping unit Maersk Line, told Reuters in a telephone interview.

'We take the core operating systems for Maersk Line and APM Terminals up first, and then we work on the other applications that don’t have direct customer impact,' he said.

APM Terminals, which operates 76 container terminals around the world, would resume normal operations at its terminals in Los Angeles and Newark on Friday, while it was still working on a solution to get the terminal in Rotterdam back up, Clerc said.

Maersk said it has been taking new orders from customers since Thursday.

"We’re seeing booking and orders increasing, but we’re not yet at a normal level for us. We hope we’ll make up a good share of orders we didn’t get this week,' said Clerc, noting that it was too early to quantify the financial impact of the cyber attack. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Elaine Hardcastle)