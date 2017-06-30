COPENHAGEN, June 30 Danish shipping giant A.P.
Moller-Maersk expects client-facing operations to
return to normal by Monday and is resuming container deliveries
at its major ports following a cyber attack on Tuesday.
'We expect that by Monday we'll be back to something that
looks a lot more like a normalised state of business again,'
Vincent Clerc, chief commercial officer at the company's
shipping unit Maersk Line, told Reuters in a telephone
interview.
'We take the core operating systems for Maersk Line and APM
Terminals up first, and then we work on the other applications
that don’t have direct customer impact,' he said.
APM Terminals, which operates 76 container terminals around
the world, would resume normal operations at its terminals in
Los Angeles and Newark on Friday, while it was still working on
a solution to get the terminal in Rotterdam back up, Clerc said.
Maersk said it has been taking new orders from customers
since Thursday.
"We’re seeing booking and orders increasing, but we’re not
yet at a normal level for us. We hope we’ll make up a good share
of orders we didn’t get this week,' said Clerc, noting that it
was too early to quantify the financial impact of the cyber
attack.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)