BRIEF-MGAM injects 250 mln euros in Montepio, signs MoU with Santa Casa
* Said on Saturday obtained 250 million euro capital injection from Montepio Geral Associacao Mutualista (MGAM)
July 3 MENNICA SKARBOWA SA:
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED TO PAY FY 2016 OF 416,080 ZLOTYS IN TOTAL
LONDON, July 3 Swedish utility Vattenfall said the Scottish government has given consent for it to build a 170-megawatt wind farm in southwest Scotland, enabling it to speed up talks with local communities about buying a share in the project.