UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 3

July 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,328 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * IAG: Some British Airways cabin crew began a two-week strike on Saturday in a prolonged pay dispute, risking further brand damage and travel disruption, although the airline said most passengers would be able to fly. * IAG: British authorities have given British Airways the go ahead to use Qatar Airways planes and staff during a planned two-week stri