UPDATE 5-Trump talks North Korea threat in calls with China, Japan leaders
* Calls come as Trump weighs steel tariffs (Changes attribution for Xi-Trump call, adds Chinese Foreign Ministry comment)
July 3 FARM 51 GROUP SA:
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT KAROL PRZELIORZ HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Calls come as Trump weighs steel tariffs (Changes attribution for Xi-Trump call, adds Chinese Foreign Ministry comment)
* Tesco Plc announces indicative results of tender offers for its 600 mln euros 5.125 per cent. Notes due 2047, 200 mln euros 6 percent