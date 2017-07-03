BRIEF-Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts scraps plan to buy Germany's Bruss Sealing Systems
* Says it scraps plan to buy Bruss Sealing Systems Gmbh due to changes in market conditions, company strategies
July 3 IVS GROUP SPA:
* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT ITS UNIT IVS ITALIA HAD BOUGHT PRONTO COFFEE BUSINESS FOR AROUND 1.4 MILLION EUROS
* THE ACQUISITION IS PART OF THE COOPERATION WITH NESPRESSO ITALIANA SPA
BRUSSELS, July 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: